Titans release Blaine Gabbert

The Dolphins are looking for a quarterback. Maybe they can sign Blaine Gabbert.

After acquiring Ryan Tannehill in a trade with the Dolphins, the Titans have cut Gabbert.

He was under contract through 2019, at a base salary of $1.5 million. The Titans will carry $500,000 in dead cap space under Gabbert’s now-terminated contract.

The 10th overall pick in the 2011 draft, Gabbert has played for the Jaguars, the 49ers, and the Cardinals. He has 48 career starts.

Gabbert has managed to continue to find employment despite a career passer rating of 71.7. And he’ll likely find yet another job.