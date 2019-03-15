Titans releasing Josh Kline

Getty Images

Titans guard Josh Kline signed a four-year deal with the Titans a year ago, but apparently one year was enough.

According to Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com, the Titans are releasing the veteran guard.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Kline was offered a pay cut and declined, putting him back in the market for a second straight year. The four-year, $26 million deal he got from Tennessee last spring included $12 million in reported guarantees.

He leaves a $3.5 million dead cap hit this year.

Kline spent his first three years with the Patriots, before joining the Titans in 2016.