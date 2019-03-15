Titans trade for Ryan Tannehill

Getty Images

The Dolphins have yet to add a quarterback to their roster for the 2019 season, but they have now parted ways with their starter from 2018.

The agents for Ryan Tannehill announced on Friday afternoon that their client has been traded to the Titans. They also announced that he’s signed a new one-year deal that presumably cuts his salary down from the $18.725 million he was due to make under the terms of his contract with the Dolphins.

While the agents announced the trade, there’s been no word about the compensation headed back to Miami.

Tannehill’s new contract presumably cements his status as the No. 2 behind Marcus Mariota as well. Given Mariota’s injury history, though, it would not come as a surprise if he makes some starts during the 2019 season. Mariota missed three games last year and has missed at least one game in all four of his NFL seasons.

With Tannehill off the roster, Jake Rudock and David Fales are the only quarterbacks under contract with the Dolphins.

UPDATE 2:49 p.m. ET: According to multiple reports, the Titans are sending a 2020 fourth-round pick and a 2019 seventh-round pick to Miami for Tannehill and a 2019 sixth-round pick.

UPDATE 2:52 p.m. ET: Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports Tannehill will make a fully guaranteed $7 million salary that can rise above $12 million if incentives, some of which are tied to playing time, are reached.