Tom Coughlin defends extending Blake Bortles a year ago

A year ago, flush with excitement over making the AFC Championship Game, the Jaguars gave quarterback Blake Bortles a $54 million extension.

This week, they got rid of the quarterback and the contract, leaving a $16.5 million pile of contractual ashes in the form of dead money on the salary cap.

And yet, Jaguars executive Tom Coughlin was compelled to defend it.

“It was the right thing to do,” Coughlin said of the extension, via Phillip Heilman of the Florida Times-Union. “The guy took us to the AFC Championship Game, and there wouldn’t have been anybody that would have disputed the fact that he deserved the opportunity and we played well behind him.”

Actually, Coughlin probably could have found someone to dispute that. Bortles was a classic case of helping a team to the playoffs without leading a team to the playoffs, largely by getting out of the way and letting their defense take the lead. He had his moments, and wasn’t completely incompetent, but there’s a reason the Jaguars ditched him in favor of Nick Foles.

Certainly, letting Bortles play out 2018 on his fifth-year option was an option, since their books would have been clear now. But the Jaguars bet on Bortles. And lost. And now they get to continue to account for cap space for him, a heavier burden than the flimsy justification Coughlin offered.