Vikings make offer to Nick Easton

Getty Images

The Vikings are trying their best to bring back free agent offensive guard Nick Easton. They made him an offer, Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports.

Whether it’s good enough to get Easton to stay remains to be seen. Easton has options, having visited New Orleans on Thursday.

Other teams also are in the mix, per Tomasson.

Easton is expected to make a decision next week, perhaps after another visit or two.

He missed all of last season with a neck injury that required surgery. Easton started 12 games in 2017 before a fractured ankle ended his season in December.

Easton has appeared in 23 career games for Minnesota with 17 starts.