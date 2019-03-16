Broncos re-sign Zach Kerr

Getty Images

The Broncos will have a new defense this season, but they’re hanging onto a member of their defensive line rotation.

Zach Kerr has agreed to a new two-year contract, the Broncos announced this morning.

Last year Kerr played in all 16 games, and although he never started, he typically participated in about one-third of defensive snaps. The 6-foot-2, 334-pound Kerr has played both end and tackle and has also contributed on special teams.

New Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is making some changes on the defense, but he has indicated that he likes the personnel he inherited. Now one of those players has been locked in to remain in Denver.