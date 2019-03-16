Cardinals sign Max Garcia

Getty Images

The Cardinals announced Saturday they signed offensive guard Max Garcia to a one-year contract.

He will provide depth behind projected starters Justin Pugh and J.R. Sweezy. Sweezy signed with the Cardinals earlier this week.

Garcia tore an anterior cruciate ligament during a practice in mid-November, so he still is rehabbing.

He spent the past four seasons with Denver, where he appeared in 57 games with 41 starts.

Garcia, 27, started all 32 games at left guard for the Broncos in 2016-17 after playing all 16 games as a rookie in 2015. He also appeared in three postseason games, including Super Bowl 50.