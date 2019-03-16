Chiefs lose another offensive contributor

Posted by Mike Florio on March 16, 2019, 9:40 AM EDT
With plenty of young players to pay and only so much money with which to pay them, the Chiefs are having to make some hard choices — and they’re losing some pieces in the process.

Offensively, they’ve seen starting center Mitch Morse and blocking tight end Demetrius Harris depart in free agency, for Buffalo and Cleveland respectively. Now, an underrated member of the passing attack has left for Jacksonville.

The Jaguars have announced the signing of former Chiefs receiver Chris Conley. He appeared in all 16 regular-season games last year, starting 13 of them. And he added 32 receptions for 334 yards and five touchdowns. (Conley had no catches in the playoffs, but he appeared in both games and was in the starting lineup for the AFC Championship.)

Conley had a keen understanding of how quarterback Patrick Mahomes plays the game, and Conley was on the receiving end of multiple special throws last year — including the Week Three touchdown pass against the 49ers that saw Mahomes run 35.7 yards behind the line of scrimmage before zipping it to Conley and a lunging touchdown catch near the end of the half of an epic Week 11 game against the Rams.

In Jacksonville, Conley could become an instant starter in an offense that will feature Nick Foles at quarterback and Dede Westbrook as one of the top options at wideout.

52 responses to “Chiefs lose another offensive contributor

  3. And also another “offensive contributor” Tyreek Hill might be lost soon.

  4. This is why they have the draft every year. The Chiefs do a pretty good job in the later rounds finding quality starters. With the salary cap, you can only spend so much money. It’s that ability to evaluate players correctly that will keep the Chiefs on top. Teams should put more focus on their personnel operations. There is no salary cap for scouts.

  10. Nofoolnodrool says:
    March 16, 2019 at 10:10 am
    Chiefs window just slammed shut with all these issues they are having.

    So what you are actually saying is that you are still frail of them….right?

    ———-

    Why would a Patriots fan be afraid of a team they beat twice last season?

    You should be more worried about whether your Steelers can at least beat out the Bengals for 3rd place next season

  11. Bengals fan here so this suggestion might be blasphemy…the chiefs should cut hill if the allegations are true, then get The Bengals and Falcons on the phone to trade whatever is necessary to land AJ Green or Julio Jones. Time to put some studs on the team that are actually good people.

  13. Conley was a combine All-Pro but it never translated to the field. DeMarcus Robinson is better than Conley and will get more playing time now.

  15. 334 yards in 13 games. Something tells me they’ll survive. Roger Goodell could get 334 yards in that offense.

  17. Easily replaced with those types of contributions by any smart late-round wide receiver drafted and they’ll be plenty of guys cut as well after the draft so easily be replaced

  19. All Chiefs fans have been waiting for Conley to enjoy his breakout season and go crazy with 60-80 receptions and 900-1100 yards and 7-10 touchdowns.

    He just never did separate himself from the 2nd teamers.

    Dude has all the physical skills when measured, say, at the combine.

    He just never put things all together during games on a consistent basis. This isn’t about not having the money to pay him, it’s more about cutting your losses and not throwing good money after bad.

    He hit his ceiling and he had Mahomes looking at him all last season and didn’t coax enough balls his way (that he also didn’t drop).

    Good luck to him going forward, he’s a likeable enough guy.

  20. charliecharger says:
    March 16, 2019 at 10:00 am
    This is why they have the draft every year. The Chiefs do a pretty good job in the later rounds finding quality starters. With the salary cap, you can only spend so much money. It’s that ability to evaluate players correctly that will keep the Chiefs on top. Teams should put more focus on their personnel operations. There is no salary cap for scouts.

    +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

    Someone needs to convince the Chiefs that player evaluation should include examining the players’ character and relationships in all spheres: family, business, social, personal, etc. Being a professional NFL player demands more than just on-field football performance. Personal behavior, both on and off the field, is a big part of the job.

  22. With all of these guys gone (see what happens with Hill)…we’ll see if Mahomes’ performance takes a nose dive.
    If that happens, I EXPECT that the media will give Mahomes the same treatment that they gave to Bortles the last few years.
    That would only be fair, and the excuse that he lost players around him doesn’t fly b/c that happens to Brady every year.

  25. And next year they’ll need to start making far tougher cap choices ahead of sorting out a silly megabucks contract to secure Mahomes’ future.

  26. As a Chiefs fan, I loved the Conley draft pick and I like the way he progressed his first couple seasons. Something happened to this guy last year. Not sure if some crucial dropped passes early in the season got in his head or what, but he couldn’t be counted on to catch passes thrown right to him by the end of the year. They can draft any number of guys in the lower rounds that would be way more productive than Conley was last year. Not sure what happened. Thought he was going to be a decent player.

  27. Someone needs to convince the Chiefs that player evaluation should include examining the players’ character and relationships in all spheres: family, business, social, personal, etc. Being a professional NFL player demands more than just on-field football performance. Personal behavior, both on and off the field, is a big part of the job.

    —-
    The guy that drafted Peters, Hill and Hunt was fired June 22, 2017.

  29. dryzzt23 says:

    March 16, 2019 at 11:26 am

    With all of these guys gone (see what happens with Hill)…we’ll see if Mahomes’ performance takes a nose dive.
    If that happens, I EXPECT that the media will give Mahomes the same treatment that they gave to Bortles the last few years.
    That would only be fair, and the excuse that he lost players around him doesn’t fly b/c that happens to Brady every year.
    ———
    1st off Mahomes is better right now than Bortles will ever dream to be and he’s got less experience. Second let’s not act like the Chiefs have lost a to of big time players on offense. They lost their starting center which is a tough loss for a qb with only 1 year starting experience but the others are a backup blocking tight end who contributes more in the run game than the passing game and a wide reciever who was a distant 3rd on the depth chart behind Hill and Watkins and when it comes to options on offense he’s after Kelce. These are minor losses not major, now if Hill gets cut or suspended then it will be a big deal.

  34. Pats fans sound so scared.

    Chiefs have the the best young QB in the league, but suddenly their window is “slamming shut.”

  35. The Chiefs are dismantling their D as their changing from 3-4 to a 4-3 and offensive players are dropping like flies…yet I keep reading from Chief fans that they’ll draft replacements in the late rounds. Did the NFL change the rules, are there now 25 draft choices each or still just 7 rounds and 1 pick per team, excluding trades, etc.

  36. billsrthefuture says:
    March 16, 2019 at 1:20 pm
    Pats fans sound so scared.

    Chiefs have the the best young QB in the league, but suddenly their window is “slamming shut.”
    —————————————————-

    No Pats fans just have class and appreciate good competition. You know, the kind that the Bills can’t provide.

  37. Oooh! Good zinger daddeo.

    Looking forward to this season, and the years ahead. The reign is over.

  38. Good lord, this team is going from an overtime loss in the AFC Championship game, to the biggest dumpster fire in Missouri history……

  39. So many people that are uneducated about the Chiefs it’s hilarious. Conley and Harris are JAGS. Nothing but depth that is easily replaced. Morse is good but is 1 more concussion away from retirement and not worth that contract. Reiter filled in for him last season and played just fine. No drop off. The offseason isn’t over. They have time to do more and address depth needs. The defense needed to be revamped. Houston was not worth the money owed and Berry could not be trusted to be healthy. Ford was not going to be given an extension and needed to get what we could while we could. Wish it was better compensation but is what it is. And to those saying they had 1 good year? Umm pretty sure the Chiefs have won 3 division titles in a row. Guess that means nothing. May not be Super Bowls but it most definitely means they are a good team. Can’t wait until next season when the Chiefs go deep in the playoffs again and prove all you ignorant folks wrong. And I say ignorant folks with all due respect as you don’t know what you’re talking about.

  40. brandt3463 says:
    March 16, 2019 at 1:44 pm
    So many people that are uneducated about the Chiefs it’s hilarious.

    ———

    Here is some education: the Chiefs haven’t won anything in 50 years

  41. Wow. Just when they were on the up, now it looks like they are on there way down already.
    I can definitely see 8-8 or worse next year. Typical KC

  42. Here is some education: the Chiefs haven’t won anything in 50 years

    ————————————————

    Wow! I didn’t know that! Thanks for the knowledge you just dropped on me. Lot of teams in the same boat.

  43. Foles and Conley were teammates in 2016.
    Conley caught 5 passes for 78 yards in the 7+ quarters Foles played.
    If he produces anywhere near that then this is a good signing.

  45. Can’t help but feel bad for AR. Something always seems to derail his hopes for a SB win.

  47. Bengals fan here so this suggestion might be blasphemy…the chiefs should cut hill if the allegations are true, then get The Bengals and Falcons on the phone to trade whatever is necessary to land AJ Green or Julio Jones. Time to put some studs on the team that are actually good people.

    Mahomes and Julio Jones doesn’t seem like a fair combo to have to defend. That being said that would sure be exciting to watch.

  49. mlhigh says:
    March 16, 2019 at 3:28 pm
    The Chiefs are the Chiefs. Nothing new here, they are a perennial average franchise. I feel for their fan

    ——————

    The Chiefs won’t lose to the donkeys for the next decade.

  50. Why would a Patriots fan be afraid of a team they beat twice last season?

    You should be more worried about whether your Steelers can at least beat out the Bengals for 3rd place next seasonk
    ————————————————————————————–
    Why are Pats fans trolling the Chiefs so hard? Hearing footsteps?

  52. Loved Conley’s potential and have been waiting on him to realize it, but it hasn’t happened with the Chiefs. Maybe a new situation will work for him. Good luck, Chris.

