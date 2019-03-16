David Irving: Jason Garrett told me to quit football and “smoke all the weed I want”

Getty Images

When former Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving decided to quit football, he apparently was acting on the advice of his former coach, Jason Garrett.

“He told me I should just quit, smoke all the weed I want, the team didn’t need me,” Irving recently told Jori Epstein of USA Today. “I’m a distraction to the team. . . . He views marijuana as a drug, whereas I view it as a medicine. It’s not a good situation.”

The Cowboys were given an opportunity to respond to Irving’s claim by USA Today, but the team opted not to comment.

Irving said the owner Jerry Jones understands Irving’s predicament.

“Basically, Jerry, he is supportive of me,” Irving said. “He understands my situation and what I was dealing with. Our hands were pretty much tied. His hands were tied.”

Jones has long been a proponent of the league ending its ban on marijuana use, something that could be coming in the next labor deal.

Irving emphasized that he’s not smoking marijuana because he wants to, but because he believes he needs to, for health reasons.

“I didn’t quit football to smoke weed,” Irving said. “That would be idiotic. I understand that. . . . It’s about wellness, about rights. People need to understand that.”

Many people do. Jason Garrett apparently doesn’t. Unfortunately, the NFL’s official position currently falls much more in line with Garrett’s way of thinking.