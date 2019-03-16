Donald Penn out in Oakland

Getty Images

After five years as the Raiders’ left tackle, Donald Penn will be elsewhere this season.

The Raiders and Penn jointly released a statement saying they had “mutually agreed to part ways.”

After Oakland signed Trent Brown, it was unclear whether Penn still had a place on the Raiders’ roster. Penn will turn 36 years old next month, and he missed 12 games last year. He had been slated to count $7.2 million against the Raiders’ salary cap this year.

Despite his age and injury history, Penn will have opportunities if he chooses to keep playing in 2019, and he indicated on social media that he still thinks he has multiple good seasons left in him. But the Raiders are moving on.