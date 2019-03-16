Falcons re-sign Logan Paulsen

Getty Images

Falcons tight end Logan Paulsen became a free agent this week. And he eventually decided to remain an Atlanta Falcon.

The 32-year-old had joined the team on a one-year deal last year. The Falcons have announced that he has signed another one-year deal.

Paulsen appeared in 15 games with 10 starts last season, catching nine passes for 91 yards and a touchdown. He previously spent five years in Washington, one in Chicago, and one in San Francisco.

Paulsen and newcomer Luke Stocker will serve as blocking tight ends, with Stocker also playing some fullback. Austin Hooper is the team’s primary pass-catching option at tight end.