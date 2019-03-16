Giants wanted second overall pick from the 49ers for Odell Beckham

Getty Images

The man who called his shot and saw it eventually hit the target has some more details regarding the Odell Beckham Jr. trade talks.

Jay Glazer, who in a previous Q&A column for TheAthletic.com made a Beckham trade Glazer’s “bold prediction” for the offseason, writes in his latest series of responses to reader inquiries that the Browns weren’t the only team in the mix for Beckham.

“The 49ers were in several different times,” Glazer writes. “They tried during the season and they tried here in the offseason. Someone with the Giants told me they were asking for the second pick of the draft from the 49ers, which the 49ers weren’t willing to do.”

It’s unclear whether the 49ers offered anything other than the second overall pick. Ultimately, the Giants received the 17th overall pick, a third-round pick, and safety Jabrill Peppers for Beckham.

Rumors linking the 49ers to Beckham had been swirling for months, as people who frequent this corner of the web surely realize. Even if the Giants could have gotten a better deal from the 49ers than the one the Giants ultimately accepted, there’s value in getting Beckham out of the conference altogether and seeing him only once every four years.