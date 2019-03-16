Image of Stefon Diggs in Washington uniform creates a stir

Posted by Mike Florio on March 16, 2019, 4:44 PM EDT
They say things happen in threes, but there won’t be a third high-profile receiver traded this week.

And if there is, it won’t be Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs.

His brother created a stir on social media with an image of Diggs that had been adjusted to show him in a Washington uniform.

Nothing is going on. “F–k no,” a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN regarding the notion that the Vikings had, were, or will trade Diggs. Still, the fact that former Vikings quarterback Case Keenum now plays for Washington added a dash of plausibility to the idea, especially since Washington at one point was linked to a potential trade for former Steelers receiver Antonio Brown.

Trading Diggs would trigger a $12 million cap charge for the Vikings, which may sound like a lot but the Steelers will carry $21.12 million for Brown and the Giants took a $16 million cap charge after trading Odell Beckham Jr. That said, the cap-crunched Vikings would have a hard time absorbing that hit. And they’d have an ever harder time replacing Diggs, who forms one of the best receiving tandems in the league with Adam Thielen.

10 responses to “Image of Stefon Diggs in Washington uniform creates a stir

  1. “…the cap-crunched Vikings…”

    ———————

    When your GM is clueless enough to give a mediocre, dime-a-dozen quarterback an $84 million fully guaranteed contract, being cap-crunched is the least of your problems.

    In contrast, the Green Bay Packers are in an excellent cap situation despite giving a new contract to their top-tier, HOF-caliber QB.

  3. LandOf10000MethLabs says:
    March 16, 2019 at 4:52 pm

    When your GM is clueless enough to give a mediocre, dime-a-dozen quarterback an $84 million fully guaranteed contract, being cap-crunched is the least of your problems.

    In contrast, the Green Bay Packers are in an excellent cap situation despite giving a new contract to their top-tier, HOF-caliber QB.

    —————————————

    It’s pretty unfair to call Cousins a “mediocre, dime-a-dozen” It’s also a bit premature too.

    I don’t root/care for either the Vikes or the Packers, but the Vikes did go 8-7-1 vs. the Packers 6-9-1 Sooo…

  5. Yeah the Packers probably should have some cap room and high draft picks when your defense is garbage and you miss the playoffs two years in a row with that HOF QB of yours.

  6. LandOf10000MethLabs says:
    March 16, 2019 at 4:52 pm
    “…the cap-crunched Vikings…”

    ———————

    When your GM is clueless enough to give a mediocre, dime-a-dozen quarterback an $84 million fully guaranteed contract, being cap-crunched is the least of your problems.

    In contrast, the Green Bay Packers are in an excellent cap situation despite giving a new contract to their top-tier, HOF-caliber QB.

    That is because the rest of your team sucks.

  8. The fact that Vikings fans actually think their team is going to be better than the Packers, is beyond comprehension, and frankly, ridiculous. McCarthy getting fired, was the worst thing that could happen to the Vikings. The worst. Watch Rodgers come out 100% rejuvenated and just tear it up. I mean, even the Bears are better than the Vikings right now, and that’s saying an awful lot.

  9. What’s dumb is his brothers have yet to enter the nfl. Are they gonna cause a problem if they arent drafted by Washington? What difference does it make if he goes there and they end up on different teams?

  10. >> but the Vikes did go 8-7-1 vs. the Packers 6-9-1 Sooo… <<

    Simply fits the pattern: Cousins is 4-24 against teams with a winning record (.500 or better). So neither premature nor an unfair criticism.

