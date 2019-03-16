Image of Stefon Diggs in Washington uniform creates a stir

Getty Images

They say things happen in threes, but there won’t be a third high-profile receiver traded this week.

And if there is, it won’t be Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs.

His brother created a stir on social media with an image of Diggs that had been adjusted to show him in a Washington uniform.

Nothing is going on. “F–k no,” a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN regarding the notion that the Vikings had, were, or will trade Diggs. Still, the fact that former Vikings quarterback Case Keenum now plays for Washington added a dash of plausibility to the idea, especially since Washington at one point was linked to a potential trade for former Steelers receiver Antonio Brown.

Trading Diggs would trigger a $12 million cap charge for the Vikings, which may sound like a lot but the Steelers will carry $21.12 million for Brown and the Giants took a $16 million cap charge after trading Odell Beckham Jr. That said, the cap-crunched Vikings would have a hard time absorbing that hit. And they’d have an ever harder time replacing Diggs, who forms one of the best receiving tandems in the league with Adam Thielen.