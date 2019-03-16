Jaguars sign Cedric Ogbuehi

Getty Images

The Jaguars have added a new quarterback, and now they’ve added someone to help protect him.

The team announced on Saturday morning that tackle Cedric Ogbuehi has signed a free-agent contract.

Ogbuehi, the 21st overall pick in the 2015 draft, entered the league as a member of the Bengals. Cincinnati opted last year not to pick up his fifth-year option.

He started 12 games in 2016 and 13 games in 2017 before falling out of favor last year, appearing in only two games and being inactive despite healthy in nine different games.