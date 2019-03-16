Jake Ryan will sign with Jaguars

Getty Images

The Jaguars are signing linebacker Jake Ryan, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Ryan, 27, played the past four seasons with the Packers after they made him a fourth-round pick. In 2018, he tore an anterior cruciate ligament during training camp and spent the season on injured reserve.

Ryan was third on the team in tackles in 2017 with 79.

In his first three seasons, he appeared in 43 games with 27 starts.

Ryan made 206 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in his career in Green Bay.