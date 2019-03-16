JFF lands in the AAF

Getty Images

Johnny Manziel a/k/a Johnny Football a/k/a Johnny F–king Football has a new gig in the Alliance of American Football.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Manziel has signed a standard player agreement with the AAF. Per Schefter, Manziel will go through the waiver system, with the worst team getting dibs on him, and so on.

The Memphis Express currently has the worst record, at 1-5. The Salt Lake Stallions are 2-4.

Manziel recently was released by the Montreal Alouettes of the CFL and in turn banned from the Canadian league. Last year, he played in the Spring League, a scaled-down development league with a handful of teams and a handful of games in April.

A first-round pick of the Browns in 2014, Manziel spent only two seasons in the NFL amid concerns regarding his off-field habits and his commitment to the game.