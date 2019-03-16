Kentrell Brice drawing interest from Texans, Colts, Bucs

Getty Images

Safety Kentrell Brice is drawing interest from several teams.

He has visited the Texans and Colts and is headed to the Buccaneers for a Monday visit, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.

The Packers opted not to tender Brice, even though he started 10 games last season. That allowed him to become a free agent.

Brice, 24, has 91 career tackles, six pass breakups and an interception in 36 games. He made 50 tackles, two pass breakups and a sack in 14 games last season.

Brice entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Packers in 2016.