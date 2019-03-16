Lions keep cornerback Marcus Cooper

Getty Images

Marcus Cooper ended last year in Detroit, and he’ll start this year in Detroit as well.

Cooper, a cornerback who was claimed by the Lions on waivers last season, has re-signed on a one-year deal, according to Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio.

Cooper played four games with the Lions last year and two with the Bears. The 29-year-old Cooper was a starter for the 2016 Cardinals but has been a backup and special teams contributor for most of his career.

Lions General Manager Bob Quinn likes bringing in players who can help on special teams, and Cooper has a good chance of earning a roster spot this year for those contributions, with anything he does on defense as a bonus.