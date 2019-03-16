Rams, NFL managed to conceal Ted Rath sexual battery charges during Super Bowl week

Posted by Mike Florio on March 16, 2019, 1:58 PM EDT
Rams director of strength training and performance Ted Rath was arrested on January 15 on charges of sexual battery. Somehow, the Rams and the NFL kept it all under wraps for two months, even though that two-month period entailed for the Rams a week that typically delves into every nook and cranny of the newly-crowned AFC and NFC champions.

The Rams managed to keep the Rath incident under wraps because, as a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to PFT, Rath had a medical procedure that kept him from traveling to Atlanta. But for that development, Rath still wouldn’t have been there for the game because, as the source confirmed it to PFT, his leave of absence already had begun.

The source said that the Rams also had communicated the information regarding the arrest to the league office, meaning that both the Rams and the NFL concealed the situation during the week that the Rams were in the epicenter of the NFL’s biggest event of the year, with an article on NFL.com providing the official reason for Rath’s absence from Super Bowl week without even mentioning the other official reason that would have kept him away from the team. (Rath also missed the NFC Championship, but the surgery happened after the win over the Saints.)

Given that the team and the league knew about the charges against Rath but said nothing, an important question arises: Should the information have been affirmatively disclosed at the time of his arrest?

The fact that it wasn’t says plenty about the transparency (or lack thereof) in matters of this nature, and it underscores the reality that the league’s stance regarding off-field misconduct isn’t driven by right and wrong but by P. and R. Obviously, the best way to manage a potentially awkward and embarrassing incident from a public relations perspective is to make sure the public knows nothing about it, for as long as possible.

Although the cat is now out of the bag, it remained hidden from view during a seven-day period that would have produced multiple stories about the charges against Ted Rath and, inevitably, a mention for the 100-million-plus watching Super Bowl LIII that Rams coach Sean McVay’s get-back coach isn’t there to restrain him during the game because the get-back coach had been left back in L.A. after being charged with sexual battery.

14 responses to “Rams, NFL managed to conceal Ted Rath sexual battery charges during Super Bowl week

  1. No surprise! Last thing the NFL would want is to have their Cinderella team that should have not been there in the first place come up turds in their biggest game of the year.

  3. Specifically mentioned about the “get back” Coach on air was the medical reason. So it wasn’t withholding information it was misleading. Shame on both Rams and NFL.

  4. The two weeks before the Super Bowl already has way too much that has nothing to do with football and that seems like it’s being used to put one of the teams out of its focus for the game. I’m glad the Rath stuff didn’t come out until after the game. If it had come out, how many people would be saying that the Rams getting shellacked was because of the publicity about Rath?

  8. I guess this was too big of a distraction , they should have been keeping closer tabs on the players being on the streets all week….

  10. If you, or someone you cared about,were “charged only” with something, would you not want the info to not be made public until there was an outcome. Why is it that an accuser(especially a female accuser) has their name withheld for privacy issues yet the person accused has their name splashed all over the media. Thus essentially setting up a guilty until proven innocent scenario. And even if judged innocent many will believe they are guilty merely by the accusation. Especially if it is a male perpetrator and a female victim. Alleged victim that is.

  11. Did he really have a medical procedure? That’s what was said during the broadcast, they showed clips of him holding McVay back.

  12. thecape15 says:
    March 16, 2019 at 2:04 pm
    If this was the Pats the NFL would’ve leaked it. In all hell would’ve broken loose.

    You can bet on that one.

    Small chip?

    Listening to Pats fans is like sitting in a room full of crying children. Whiny and not really saying anything. No matter what anyone does someone is out to get you. You get more breaks on the field than anyone (blowing on Brady apparently gets you RTQB) yet somehow there is a massive conspiracy.

    Because that of course is good for the league. Yeah.

  13. No the NFL didn’t need to say this the week of the super bowl. That would have been bad business. It’s out now and it is what it is

