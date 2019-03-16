Rams, NFL managed to conceal Ted Rath sexual battery charges during Super Bowl week

Posted by Mike Florio on March 16, 2019, 1:58 PM EDT
Getty Images

Rams director of strength training and performance Ted Rath was arrested on January 15 on charges of sexual battery. Somehow, the Rams and the NFL kept it all under wraps for two months, even though that two-month period entailed for the Rams a week that typically delves into every nook and cranny of the newly-crowned AFC and NFC champions.

The Rams managed to keep the Rath incident under wraps because, as a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to PFT, Rath had a medical procedure that kept him from traveling to Atlanta. But for that development, Rath still wouldn’t have been there for the game because, as the source confirmed it to PFT, his leave of absence already had begun.

The source said that the Rams also had communicated the information regarding the arrest to the league office, meaning that both the Rams and the NFL concealed the situation during the week that the Rams were in the epicenter of the NFL’s biggest event of the year, with an article on NFL.com providing the official reason for Rath’s absence from Super Bowl week without even mentioning the other official reason that would have kept him away from the team. (Rath also missed the NFC Championship, but the surgery happened after the win over the Saints.)

Given that the team and the league knew about the charges against Rath but said nothing, an important question arises: Should the information have been affirmatively disclosed at the time of his arrest?

The fact that it wasn’t says plenty about the transparency (or lack thereof) in matters of this nature, and it underscores the reality that the league’s stance regarding off-field misconduct isn’t driven by right and wrong but by P. and R. Obviously, the best way to manage a potentially awkward and embarrassing incident from a public relations perspective is to make sure the public knows nothing about it, for as long as possible.

Although the cat is now out of the bag, it remained hidden from view during a seven-day period that would have produced multiple stories about the charges against Ted Rath and, inevitably, a mention for the 100-million-plus watching Super Bowl LIII that Rams coach Sean McVay’s get-back coach isn’t there to restrain him during the game because the get-back coach had been left back in L.A. after being charged with sexual battery.

Permalink 50 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

50 responses to “Rams, NFL managed to conceal Ted Rath sexual battery charges during Super Bowl week

  1. No surprise! Last thing the NFL would want is to have their Cinderella team that should have not been there in the first place come up turds in their biggest game of the year.

  3. Specifically mentioned about the “get back” Coach on air was the medical reason. So it wasn’t withholding information it was misleading. Shame on both Rams and NFL.

  4. The two weeks before the Super Bowl already has way too much that has nothing to do with football and that seems like it’s being used to put one of the teams out of its focus for the game. I’m glad the Rath stuff didn’t come out until after the game. If it had come out, how many people would be saying that the Rams getting shellacked was because of the publicity about Rath?

  8. I guess this was too big of a distraction , they should have been keeping closer tabs on the players being on the streets all week….

  10. If you, or someone you cared about,were “charged only” with something, would you not want the info to not be made public until there was an outcome. Why is it that an accuser(especially a female accuser) has their name withheld for privacy issues yet the person accused has their name splashed all over the media. Thus essentially setting up a guilty until proven innocent scenario. And even if judged innocent many will believe they are guilty merely by the accusation. Especially if it is a male perpetrator and a female victim. Alleged victim that is.

  11. Did he really have a medical procedure? That’s what was said during the broadcast, they showed clips of him holding McVay back.

  12. thecape15 says:
    March 16, 2019 at 2:04 pm
    If this was the Pats the NFL would’ve leaked it. In all hell would’ve broken loose.

    You can bet on that one.

    Small chip?

    Listening to Pats fans is like sitting in a room full of crying children. Whiny and not really saying anything. No matter what anyone does someone is out to get you. You get more breaks on the field than anyone (blowing on Brady apparently gets you RTQB) yet somehow there is a massive conspiracy.

    Because that of course is good for the league. Yeah.

  13. No the NFL didn’t need to say this the week of the super bowl. That would have been bad business. It’s out now and it is what it is

  15. “meaning that both the Rams and the NFL concealed the situation during the week that the Rams were in the epicenter of the NFL’s biggest event of the year”
    —————————

    Why does an employer need to announce a charge that has nothing to do with the business? In fact, when has the NFL head office EVER made the initial announcement? It seems shady to try to attach blame to the NFL for something they’re never done before.

  17. If he is guilty he should be punished, like anyone else, but what does this have to do with the SB or when information came out about this?!

    I am in no way a fan of the rams and if he is guilty he is a scumbag but if the author has a point about why it matters when the newsnabout this came out I wish he had done a better job at it…..

  18. Sounds like he made a great get back coach precisely because that’s what people scream at him.

  20. @objectivefbfan

    The pats get every call in their favor because its so much in the interest of the league to make sure they do….

    The fact is good and bad calls happen in every game and for and against every team, but jealous fans that don’t like the pats seem to whine about it the most. They never seem able to come up with a reason that isn’t laughable to explain why what they think happens, happen……

  21. Good for the Rams. About time a team treats their employees like employees. Don’t know many companies that throw their employees under the bus.

  23. SaintsGotRobbed says:
    March 16, 2019 at 3:20 pm
    It was a fake super bowl anyway. Everyone knows this.

    ———-

    You really need to accept the fact that Brees choked the game away

  24. If you don’t think the football world would have gone off the rails if this was a Patriots coach you haven’t been paying attention for the last dozen years.

  25. The thing that makes people mad is the lack of consistency with the way they handle these things. The league has no shame with throwing their favor behind 1 team or person over another. Shows lack of integrity. But that is Goodells legacy really.

  26. Lucky for the NFL that the Steelers are apparently the only team experiencing any “drama”

  28. if you don’t understand how corrupt Roger the clown is after this story…let me sell you some fantastic ocean front property I have in Iowa.

  29. I mean the timing is kind of weird. He blew up as the get back coach like two weeks before this happened. It could be a falsified accusation to get money. It could also be real. Either way these situations are gross, just depends on who is lying

  30. objectivefbfan says:
    March 16, 2019 at 2:28 pm

    Small chip?

    Listening to Pats fans…
    ————————————–

    Whereas listening to the patsanoia sufferers is always an ‘objective’ exercise.

  31. Cleon Ross says:
    March 16, 2019 at 4:16 pm
    The thing that makes people mad is the lack of consistency with the way they handle these things. The league has no shame with throwing their favor behind 1 team or person over another. Shows lack of integrity. But that is Goodells legacy really.
    ———————————————
    This is exactly right. And it is exactly why Pats fans hate Goodell. Jets and Giants can do no wrong. Should move the league office out of Park Ave and to the midwest so it is equidistant for all the teams.

  35. If this was the Pats the NFL would’ve leaked it. In all hell would’ve broken loose.

    You can bet on that one.

    I think you are mistaken. Take a look at how they are keeping Kraft’s Tug Gate embarrassments on the down low. Stop whining.

  36. Well maybe its because it’s not Football related …..has no business being discussed during the SuperBowl week …Also because it was an allegation not a fact or given and apparently had no merit based on the outcome….It would have been ran with and agenda driven and then a false claim with a small blurb that it was unfounded ….Less politics more football please

  37. Way to take the high moral ground while writing a story about sexual assault but your only concern is that the NFL didn’t disclose it. Nevermind the actual assault. Not important enough to delve I to

  38. A 77 year old widower getting a consenting HJ from a 58 year old woman 3 weeks ago is still all over the media. But something seriously criminal gets covered up by Goodell and his cronies. No surprise…

  39. If this was a player who did this…it would gave been all over NFL Network and TMZ. Same rule applies but IMO being how he is a teacher and mentor it should be a firing not suspension. Hopefully the Saints won’t blame him for the no call PI.

  42. NewYorkLion says:

    Well maybe its because it’s not Football related …..has no business being discussed during the SuperBowl week …Also because it was an allegation not a fact or given and apparently had no merit based on the outcome….It would have been ran with and agenda driven and then a false claim with a small blurb that it was unfounded ….Less politics more football please

    ———————————————————————-
    Are you kidding? Since when has not being “football related” kept a domestic-violence or sexual-battery allegation from being discussed during the playoffs or any other time? What’s more, this guy was actually arrested. Usually they are just “allegations,” but that doesn’t stop them from blowing up in the media. The Rams got preferential treatment, not because they’re the Rams, but because the NFL didn’t want to tarnish its big day.

    And how exactly is a sexual-battery allegation “political”?

  43. ricko1112 says:

    A 77 year old widower getting a consenting HJ from a 58 year old woman 3 weeks ago is still all over the media. But something seriously criminal gets covered up by Goodell and his cronies. No surprise…

    ————————————————————
    Victims of sex trafficking don’t consent. The 58-year-old woman ran the sex-trafficking business. She isn’t the one who was performing the sex acts. Those were young girls brought to the Unites States with the promise of good jobs, then forced into sexual servitude. The surprise is that you guys can’t seem to grasp that.

  45. This typical for those with the protection. In the age of Me Too Ben Roethlisberger name rarely comes up for the sexual assaults he committed. The only reason we know about Rob Kraft is because the FEDs put it out there not the league or sports media.

  46. If Goodell was aware, he needs to go. This is an example of the arrogance
    of the NFL corporate. Then one must ask if they knew, what did they do?
    Did Lisa Friel get involved and send investigators to collect statements
    and police records? ( of course even if Ms.Friel may have sent an experienced
    veteran investigator with years of experience ..she may then totally reject the investigators
    findings ..as in the Elliot case ).
    It is fair to ask what did the NFL did when they were informed? The NFL made a big show
    of its hire of Lisa Friel a woman investigator, with years of experience in domestic violence
    issues. Where was she ? What were her findings? Why no reports?
    This one smells!!!

  47. I think you are mistaken. Take a look at how they are keeping Kraft’s Tug Gate embarrassments on the down low. Stop whining.

    ——-
    You make my point. It was headlines. Not one arrest for human trafficking though.

  48. How about this round about conspiracy.
    The NFL wanted an Los Angles team to win either Raiders or Rams .The welcome to LA would be completed will a SB win. That is why the non call against the Saints .The Pats were slight favorites but NFL BRASS was counting on the 2018 Rams to become The Greatest show on Turf 2.0 and beat the Pats .Therefore any distraction for the Rams was buried so not as to not interrupt their two week game prep .
    Not saying this is nothing more than a nutty conspiracy -BUT IS IT ?

  49. thecape15 says:
    March 16, 2019 at 4:01 pm
    Small chip?

    ——-

    Yeah. Since deflategate.

    Regardless. It’s true. .

    53 6 Rate This

    —————-11

    since “spygate”

    don’t force me to post the cowher interview

    kraft will probably be suspended for the year and 2 picks stolen as kareem hunt and tyreek hill run around on my tv screen

    goodell is the cheater and was hired by wood johnson to be one

    once it caught fire that goodell could be controlled, it was open season on the pats

    deflategate was the second of a few and there will be more if ne keeps dominating

    bb has essentially broken the nfl

  50. Who cares? I dont. I have NO idea why the NFL or the Rams would EVER have to talk about these things.

    I watch the NFL the same way I watch a Rock concert, a boxing match – or ANY entertainment. For the entertainers to do what I’m watching them to “do”. (I always assume many of the entertainers -especially rock stars & athletes – may have other legal issues.) I’m confident, that the authorities will do what THEY do re the legal issues. And thats how it works for me.

    If I WANTED to follow celebrity legal issues – I’d watch TMZ or read the National Enquirer. This was the Super Bowl.. I watch to see the GAME.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!