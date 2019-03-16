Russell Wilson: “There’s a great potential” of getting the biggest contract ever

Getty Images

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is heading into the final year of his contract, and he thinks his next deal may be the biggest in NFL history.

Asked by Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show if he anticipates getting the biggest contract ever, Wilson said he thinks it’s likely.

“There’s a great potential of that,” Wilson said. “It would be fun.”

Wilson views that possibility as the culmination of many years of work — but he added that he doesn’t even think he’s at the halfway point of his career.

“Being a kid, African-American kid, 5-foot-11, came from Richmond, Virginia, went to a private school, people said I wouldn’t make it in Division I-A,” Wilson said. “Getting to where I am now, Year 7 going into Year 8, I believe I have 10-15 years left.”

That means Wilson may have two or three more long-term contracts left. Plenty of time to get the biggest contract ever — and then get even more.