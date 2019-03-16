Saints center Max Unger retires

Getty Images

The Saints’ offense has lost a key player.

Center Max Unger has retired, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

That’s a big blow for the Saints. Unger has been one of their most reliable players, starting every game but one since he arrived in the Jimmy Graham trade before the 2015 season.

The silver lining is that Unger was slated to cost $8.7 million against the salary cap this season, and the Saints could use some cap relief. But there’s no guarantee that they’ll be able to find a replacement, even if they’re willing to pay for one. There were three centers on our Free Agent Top 100 and all three of them have already signed.