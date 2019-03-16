Tyler Eifert stays with Bengals

Getty Images

Tyler Eifert will continue to play for the Bengals, if he’s healthy enough to play.

Eifert, the tight end who has played very well when healthy but has been injured more often than not throughout his NFL career, has agreed to a one-year contract with the Bengals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Over the last five seasons Eifert has played in just 28 games while missing 52 games. Eifert has bristled about the “injury-prone” label and said he has just had some freak injuries.

Now the 28-year-old Eifert will get one more chance to see if he can get healthy and stay healthy. If he can, he should be a big part of new head coach Zac Taylor’s offense.