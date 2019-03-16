Tyler Eifert stays with Bengals

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 16, 2019, 1:34 PM EDT
Tyler Eifert will continue to play for the Bengals, if he’s healthy enough to play.

Eifert, the tight end who has played very well when healthy but has been injured more often than not throughout his NFL career, has agreed to a one-year contract with the Bengals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Over the last five seasons Eifert has played in just 28 games while missing 52 games. Eifert has bristled about the “injury-prone” label and said he has just had some freak injuries.

Now the 28-year-old Eifert will get one more chance to see if he can get healthy and stay healthy. If he can, he should be a big part of new head coach Zac Taylor’s offense.

9 responses to “Tyler Eifert stays with Bengals

  1. I’m happy to see him back. He has had some bad luck for sure. But when he’s on the field he’s a difference maker for their offense.

  2. Perhaps this will be the year he makes it through all 16 games. Very glad that Eifert and the Bengals are still trying to make it work.

  3. ” Eifert has played in just 28 games while missing 52 games”

    Geeze people call Gronk “glass” and he’s played in a little over 80% of his possible games. Eifert has only played in 35% of his possible games, what does that make him?

  4. Freak injury last year was pretty unavoidable. Consequently, Bengals offense begin circling the drain the moment Eifert got injured. That tells you something.

  6. glad both parties continued to stick with it. His bad luck with injuries are
    hopefully behind him. they will have a good year if he avoids those freak
    injuries.

  7. Eifert’s biggest strength is contested catches, particularly in the end zone. Last year he looked slow and did not twist (back) the way he did in prior years. I just don’t think he can stay healthy for the year, unfortunately.

    However, if he plays most of the season then the Bengals can focus the draft on their glaring weaknesses like linebacker, OL and other places. If they draft successfully (and they have not done well the last few years), it will take two drafts to become competitive and then the window on Adkins and Green will be closing and those positions will have to be addressed.

