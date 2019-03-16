Vinny Curry visiting Bengals on Monday

Getty Images

Defensive end Vinny Curry is visiting the Bengals on Monday, Geoff Mosher of 973 ESPN Radio reports.

The Buccaneers released Curry last month, saving them $8 million in cap space.

Curry, 30, signed a three-year deal with the Bucs a year ago after the Eagles cut him. He spent six seasons in Philadelphia after it made him a second-round pick in 2012.

In his only season in Tampa Bay, he made 21 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Curry has 152 tackles, 24.5 sacks and five forced fumbles in his career.