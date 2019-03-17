28 players still available on PFT’s Free Agent Top 100

Getty Images

The steady flow of signings since free agency officially opened last Wednesday has taken almost three-quarters of PFT’s Free Agent Top 100 list off the board.

Free agency opened at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday afternoon and Sunday morning finds 72 of the players who were on the list off the market. Tight end Tyler Eifert‘s return to the Bengals and linebacker Jake Ryan‘s move to the Jaguars were the most recent changes to the group.

Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, our No. 23 free agent, is the highest-ranked player still on the list. Defensive end Ziggy Ansah is the only other player left in the top 30 and there are four other players ranked in the top 50 still looking for work.

Tight end Jared Cook is the highest-rated offensive player at No. 42 and only six of the 28 players left on the list play on the offensive side of the ball. Kicker Stephen Gostkowski, who is No. 95, is the only specialist in that group.