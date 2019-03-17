Combine physical turned up “low-risk” heart condition for Montez Sweat

Getty Images

Mississippi State defensive end Montez Sweat blazed his way to a 4.41 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine recently, but speed won’t be the only thing teams will be looking into after his visit to Indianapolis.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that doctors at the Combine took a long look at a pre-existing heart condition during Sweat’s physical. Such findings have led to other players being kept out of drills, but doctors found Sweat’s issue was “low-risk” and he was able to participate.

Sweat’s agents released a statement to NFL Media about the issue.

“Because of privacy issues we are not allowed to comment specifically. But I will tell you that this is not news. Montez is the same person that was medically cleared to play and dominate the SEC, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Combine. No change in health and no change in domination!”

Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst wound up dropping to the Raiders in the fifth round last year after he was diagnosed with a heart condition at the Combine, but he was not allowed to take drills and it appears Sweat’s issue is not as severe. We’ll see next month if it leads to any drop for a player who is frequently projected to go in the first round.