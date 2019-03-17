DeSean Jackson: I’ve always been good with Howie Roseman

AP

DeSean Jackson is back with the Eagles, the team that drafted him in 2008, the team he represented in the Pro Bowl three times, the team that cut him five years ago. And Jackson is glad to be back with Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman, who wasn’t the one who made the decision to release him.

That decision was made by Chip Kelly, who won a power struggle with Roseman to get control of the roster and promptly took apart a playoff team. Once Kelly was fired, Roseman got personnel control again, built a Super Bowl champion, and has now brought Jackson back. Jackson says he’s always appreciated Roseman.

“One thing I can say about Howie Roseman, we always had a great relationship,” Jackson said. “Even when I went on and played in Washington and played in Tampa Bay, anytime I was able to see him on the field pregame, he always came up and just gave me a hug. Once again, it was a bittersweet situation. We all know how I was released.”

Jackson was a great Eagle, and it would have been fitting for him to spend his entire career in Philadelphia. Kelly saw to it that that didn’t happen, but now Roseman is trying to see to it that Jackson finishes his career where it began.