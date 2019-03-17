Dolphins sign Ryan Fitzpatrick

Getty Images

Fitzmagic has hit Miami and we aren’t talking about defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick‘s bid for a trademark on the phrase.

According to multiple reports, the Dolphins have signed quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. The move comes after a week that saw the Dolphins trade Ryan Tannehill to the Titans and meet with Teddy Bridgewater about a deal before Bridgewater opted to re-sign in New Orleans.

Fitzpatrick opened last season as the starter in Tampa with Jameis Winston suspended and threw eight touchdowns in back-to-back wins. Fitzpatrick threw three touchdowns and three interceptions in a Week Three loss and then got benched in favor of the returning Winston during a 48-10 loss to the Bears the next week.

Winston was benched in Week Eight and Fitzpatrick made three more starts before returning to the bench for the rest of the year. He was 164-of-246 for 2,366 yards, 17 touchdowns and 12 interceptions overall.

It was the 11th straight year Fitzpatrick started at least three games and he’s done it with six different teams. With David Fales and Luke Falk the other quarterbacks on the Miami roster, he looks like he’ll have a good chance to add to both marks, although the draft and the rest of free agency could change that outlook.