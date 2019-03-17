Dolphins sign Ryan Fitzpatrick

Posted by Josh Alper on March 17, 2019, 2:46 PM EDT
Getty Images

Fitzmagic has hit Miami and we aren’t talking about defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick‘s bid for a trademark on the phrase.

According to multiple reports, the Dolphins have signed quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. The move comes after a week that saw the Dolphins trade Ryan Tannehill to the Titans and meet with Teddy Bridgewater about a deal before Bridgewater opted to re-sign in New Orleans.

Fitzpatrick opened last season as the starter in Tampa with Jameis Winston suspended and threw eight touchdowns in back-to-back wins. Fitzpatrick threw three touchdowns and three interceptions in a Week Three loss and then got benched in favor of the returning Winston during a 48-10 loss to the Bears the next week.

Winston was benched in Week Eight and Fitzpatrick made three more starts before returning to the bench for the rest of the year. He was 164-of-246 for 2,366 yards, 17 touchdowns and 12 interceptions overall.

It was the 11th straight year Fitzpatrick started at least three games and he’s done it with six different teams. With Jake Rudock and Luke Falk the other quarterbacks on the Miami roster, he looks like he’ll have a good chance to add to both marks, although the draft and the rest of free agency could change that outlook.

  4. Luke Falk is an elite QB and David Fales is a solid pro. Both are better than anyone the Dolphins have been playing the last few years. They’re both better than Fitzpatrick too. Sometimes guys like Tom Brady, a sixth round pick, and Kurt Warner, an undrafted free agent who bounced around from league to league, get an opportunity. Most of the time they don’t. It’s impossible to judge guys from practice reps or getting on the field for a couple plays. If you’re a high draft pick like Tannehill, you usually get several opportunities.

  6. Ooooh Dear… this is that awkward moment when Dolphins fans try to digest that he is going to be the BEST QB they have had since Dan Marino.

  12. TruthfulDolphinsFanNotWearingBlinders says:
    March 17, 2019 at 2:49 pm
    No drop off whatsoever from Tannehill.
    ——————-

    It can be both a dropoff and a step up. Opposing teams do have to worty because they never know which Fitzpatrickwill show up that day. He has days where he plays at a brilliant level. But he also has days where he is atrocious. This inconsistency is why his career never took off. Its just that as far as inconsistent qbs out there his floor and ceiling are much farther apart than most with the ceiling being really high in his case.

  15. has a less reliable QB ever made more $$

    hilarious and a poor tanking strategy – good for 5-7 wins

  20. This dude has a spurt of success every few years. One with Buffalo, then last year. He was garbage for Tennessee. On par with your Whitehursts and Cassels, I’d say. But hey, you never know.

  21. This is tank for Tua year… Fitzpatrick is put there because they hope he becomes the interception machine he has been all these years… The way you know they are prepping for next year is in the Tannehill trade… they are getting a 7th round pick this year and a 4th round pick next year… better pick for next years draft… they are clearing cap space and prepping for next year… The Dolphins are projected to have more than $120 million in cap space and 10 draft picks for next year (so far)… so they don’t need to win this year, throw this year away!!!! “TANK FOR TUA” to start our destiny!!!!

  25. John johnson says:
    March 17, 2019 at 3:10 pm
    TruthfulDolphinsFanNotWearingBlinders says:
    March 17, 2019 at 2:49 pm

    Opposing teams do have to worty because they never know which Fitzpatrickwill show up that day. He has days where he plays at a brilliant level. But he also has days where he is atrocious.

    Excellent point!

  26. Actually Fitz is a pretty “reliable” Qb but has almost ALWAYS played for teams he had do carry with crappy defenses.

    I’d have loved to see him play for a team with a solid running game and stout defense.

  29. Ryan Fitzpatrick would have been a starter in this league if not for his noodle arm that cannot last 16 games. He gets worse as the season goes along. He will do fine in Miami as a backup or tanking for Tua in 2020.

  31. This is just news. Not Good or Bad. They need a veteran QB on the roster. It does not matter if they tank or not; winning more than 4 games is highly unlikely. BTW- David Fales is not on the roster and is a Free Agent. They signed Jake Rudock and have Luke Falk. Who knows if Falk can even play… maybe they get lucky. He would rank higher than Daniel Jones from Duke and Drew Lock from Missou in this years Draft.

  35. Miami has no offensive line, defensive line, or linebackers…. We are definitely in tank mode. Fitz is there only to show the QB of the future how to he a pro…

  43. charliecharger says:

    March 17, 2019 at 2:51 pm

    Luke Falk is an elite QB and David Fales is a solid pro. Both are better than anyone the Dolphins have been playing the last few years. They’re both better than Fitzpatrick too. Sometimes guys like Tom Brady, a sixth round pick, and Kurt Warner, an undrafted free agent who bounced around from league to league, get an opportunity. Most of the time they don’t. It’s impossible to judge guys from practice reps or getting on the field for a couple plays. If you’re a high draft pick like Tannehill, you usually get several opportunities.
    ————–
    You saying Falk is elite and Fales is a solid pro means i now have no doubt neither one could even be an average starter.

  44. Fitzpatrick is a mistake. He’s good enough to win 5-7 games. That’s a problem when we want the first overall pick. 5 wins last year got you the 5th, 6th or 7th pick in the draft. You can kiss Tua goodbye if we win 5 games. And we’d have to give up picks to move up to try and get Fromm or Herbert and there is no guarantee we could trade up. Should have just played one of the inexperienced QBs on the roster. Give them a year to learn the system while playing. Go 0-16. Take Tua. Make that QB the backup. Then we are set at the QB position for at least a decade.

  45. Still waiting for Kaepernick to get hired. His lawyer said it was only a couple days away, right?

  46. This thread has been up for an hour and a half and no pats fan has made it all about Brady yet. What’s up with that?

  49. Dolphins fans beware if you sign fitzmagic thinking you’ll get no 1 pick , he will play amazing and barely miss the playoffs
    On the contrary the following season after being made the starter……ask jets

  50. How is Fitz not the best QB in Miami since Marino? Which makes this both a good and bad day in Miami.

  52. If Rudock or Falk ever really believed they were good enough to make it in this league they couldn’t have asked for a better opportunity.

  53. nfl1818 says:
    March 17, 2019 at 3:20 pm
    has a less reliable QB ever made more $$

    hilarious and a poor tanking strategy – good for 5-7 wins
    ———————-
    Hold my beer!

    Sam Bradford…

  55. nfl1818 says:
    March 17, 2019 at 3:20 pm
    has a less reliable QB ever made more $$

    hilarious and a poor tanking strategy – good for 5-7 wins
    ————————————————-
    Getting 5-7 wins out of Tannehill previously would cost you $17,500,000
    Getting 5-7 wins out of Fitz previously would cost you $3,300,000

  56. charliecharger says:
    March 17, 2019 at 2:51 pm
    Luke Falk is an elite QB and David Fales is a solid pro. Both are better than anyone the Dolphins have been playing the last few years. They’re both better than Fitzpatrick too. Sometimes guys like Tom Brady, a sixth round pick, and Kurt Warner, an undrafted free agent who bounced around from league to league, get an opportunity. Most of the time they don’t. It’s impossible to judge guys from practice reps or getting on the field for a couple plays. If you’re a high draft pick like Tannehill, you usually get several opportunities.

    ————————————
    You lost me when you put Luke Falk and elite QB into the same sentence.

  58. I dont get people saying Fitz has a “noodle arm”.
    Clearly you don’t watch football.
    His arm is not a rocket arm by any means but it also is by NO means weak.
    In fact that is his biggest weakness… Trusting his arm TOO much and throwing into tight coverage.
    Only a couple qbs in the league have arms like Favre, Rodgers, Rivers, Mahommes.
    Everyone else is about the same.

  60. Fitzpatrick is a pretty good signing for the Dolphins esp at the price they go him. I’d rather have Fitz than Tannehill, Fitz is a low level starter who catch’s fire for a few weeks every once in a while. If the Phins move up and draft a QB in this years draft Fitz would be the perfect stop-gap/mentor veteran QB for a young passer.

  62. I really don’t hate this signing. Miami is clearly looking to either draft a future QB this draft or make it through this season and go after another one next season. This upcoming season is going to be a wash anyway. Just beat the Jets and Gase 2 times and that is all the wins I care about.
    He single handedly destroyed this franchise in the few seasons he here. The Jets will see the same thing except the media in NY will eat him up and spit him out.

  64. I’ll be rooting for him. How can you not? It’s Fitzmagic!

    That said, what someone above said is correct. His arm gets weaker as the season goes on. Those beautiful bombs he threw to DeSean Jackson and Mike Evans early last year were underthrown incompletions knocked away by defensive backs later in the year. He’s better as a fill-in starter for a few games than someone you’re counting on for the whole season.

  65. If you’re going to be tanking shouldn’t you make sure you put in someone to ensure that instead of taking a chance by winning enough games to take you out of that first pick?

  70. Marge Schott was forced to sell her team for praising a dictator.
    No one considered this collusion at the time.

    Fitzmagic was the way to go on this one.

  71. I like Chris Grier but this is getting confusing. Tua won’t be the answer for everyone who thinks that’s who the fins want. Tua is left handed and has a slow delivery (kellen moore comes to mind). Fins have sucked for over 2 decades now I guess another few years won’t hurt. Fitz will literally throw the ball into triple coverage. Fitz had a better roster with the bucs and couldn’t beat out Jameis. It’s going to be a rough year. 3-13 here we come.

  75. FitzMagic?
    More like FitzTragic!
    This guy gives mediocre a bad name.
    He looks like Dan Marino one game, and Ryan Leaf the next. Osweiler is the same way. Might as well of kept him.
    Hopefully Luke Falk or Jake Ruddock win the starting job.

