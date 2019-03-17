Ereck Flowers set to visit Washington

Getty Images

The Giants’ second pick in the 2015 draft signed with Washington last week and their top pick in that draft could be joining safety Landon Collins.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that tackle Ereck Flowers will visit Collins’ new team on Sunday night. Flowers wouldn’t be leaving the Giants in order to sign with their divisional rivals, however.

The Giants selected Flowers with the ninth overall pick in 2015, but his run with the team came to an end when he was released in October 2018. Flowers opened his career at left tackle and struggled for most of his first three seasons. He moved to right tackle last year, but his poor pass protection and penchant for penalties followed him across the field.

He was benched after two games and then landed with the Jaguars after his release. Flowers started the final seven games at left tackle for Jacksonville.

Washington has left tackle Trent Williams and right tackle Morgan Moses under contract, but swing tackle Ty Nsekhe left for Buffalo as a free agent.