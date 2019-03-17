Former Eagle Nate Ramsey dies at 77

AP

Nate Ramsey, a defensive back who spent 10 years with the Eagles and became well known outside the football world when he was shot on the street in West Philadelphia during his playing career, had died at the age of 77.

Ramsey was a 14th round pick out of Indiana in 1963 and spent 10 years with the team. He also spent one final season with the Saints.

In December of 1970, Ramsey was shot in Philadelphia and hospitalized with rib and chest wounds. Three days later, Jimmie Louis Harrison surrendered to police.

Ramsey missed the rest of that season but recovered and started all 14 games the following season.

In 11 NFL seasons Harrison played 138 games and recorded 21 interceptions.