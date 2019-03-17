Landon Collins: I’m not just a box safety

Posted by Josh Alper on March 17, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
AP

Landon Collins has been an All-Pro and a three-time Pro Bowl selection over his first four years in the NFL, but that wasn’t enough for the Giants to use a franchise tag or make an overwhelming contract offer to keep him from leaving the team this offseason.

Those looking to explain the Giants’ lack of interest in a further commitment to Collins often point to the fact that he’s been more effective against the run than the pass since hitting the NFL. That didn’t bother Washington.

They handed Collins a six-year, $84 million deal in free agency and Collins said last week that the team is getting a lot more than a box safety for their money.

“I laugh, honestly, because I’m not just a box safety,” Collins said, via the Washington Post. “I make plays in the box, yeah, but I make plays in other places, too. People see me in the box because that’s what teams ask me to do sometimes. Pretty much it’s people that don’t know what they’re talking about. When I get the opportunity to show that I can play different spots, I will.”

Washington senior vice president of player personnel Doug Williams agreed with Collins’ self-assessment and the team is sure to try everything they can to get their money’s worth out of Collins over the next few years.

  1. While LC can at times be a decent coverage SS there are too many instances of him being flat out beaten badly and giving up large chunks of ground.
    And then he lacks closing speed to recover for his errors.
    It doesn’t happen all the time.
    Few enough that his statement that he is not just a box safety is relatively true.
    But as a NYG fan who watched every game he has played it is those more than occasional plays that seemed to hurt the most from a player who is pretty damn good at everything else.
    Sorry to see him go…..the Redskins got a damn fine player…..but they’ll soon find out he has some weaknesses in his game that can be exploited.

