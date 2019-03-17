Nick Easton picks the Saints

Getty Images

The Saints needed a center. Nick Easton is a center.

Easton picked New Orleans over a return to the Vikings, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. He agreed to a four-year, $24 million deal Sunday.

The Saints had a hole in the middle of their offensive line after Max Unger retired last week. It didn’t take them long to fill it.

The Vikings wanted Easton back, but they are up against the cap. His departure leaves Minnesota with only one guard under contract for 2019 who has played in a regular-season game. Danny Isidora has taken 361 career snaps.

Easton, 26, missed all of last season with a neck injury that required surgery. He started 12 games in 2017 before a fractured ankle ended his season in December.

Easton has appeared in 23 career games for Minnesota with 17 starts. He played 665 snaps at left guard and 463 at center for the Vikings.