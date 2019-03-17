Patriots are big favorites to win AFC East

Getty Images

The odds are being set for the eight NFL divisions, and the NFL’s official casino partner loves the team that many now love to hate.

According to Caesers Entertainment, the Patriots are -850 favorites to win the AFC East, which means that it takes a wager of $850 to win only $100.

Given that the Pats have won the division for 10 straight years and 15 out of 16, it’s no surprise. Since the merger, no team has showed that kind of domination over a single division.

The Jets are +650 to win it, and the Bills have been installed at +1000. The Dolphins, meanwhile, are ridiculous longshots at +10,000. Which are basically John-Mellencamp-winning-an-Oscar odds.

Those odds were posted before the Dolphins signed Ryan Fitzpatrick to play quarterback. Whether the number goes up or down remains to be seen.