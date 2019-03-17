Report: Vikings could meet with Josh Kline this week

Getty Images

The Vikings are one of the teams waiting to hear from offensive lineman Nick Easton about his plans for the 2019 season and they may have identified a backup option in the event Easton signs elsewhere.

Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that the team may bring former Titans guard Josh Kline in for a visit. Kline was released by the Titans this month and has yet to be linked to any other teams since hitting the open market.

Kline started every game for the Titans over the last two seasons and 14-of-16 games in the 2016 season. The work in 2016 and 2017 earned him a four-year deal last offseason, but his play dipped in 2018 ahead of his release.

Easton, who missed all of last season with a neck injury, is reportedly choosing between the Vikings, Saints and an undisclosed third team. The Vikings have also parted ways with Mike Remmers since the end of the 2018 season and have two other free agents on the offensive line.