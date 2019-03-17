Steelers sign Mark Barron

Getty Images

The Steelers have added a veteran linebacker to their defense.

Mark Barron, who was cut by the Rams this month, has signed with the Steelers. Multiple reports say it’s a two-year, $12 million deal.

The 29-year-old Barron started all 12 games he played in the regular season, as well as all three postseason games. But he struggled at times and the Rams decided to move on before paying him a $3 million signing bonus, which he would have been due last week.

Barron played five seasons with the Rams. He went to the Buccaneers as the seventh overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft and played three seasons in Tampa Bay before getting traded to the Rams.