Aaron Lynch on his way to Seattle for visit

The Raiders did not sign free agent linebacker Aaron Lynch, so he is now headed to Seattle for a visit, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Lynch and Manti Te'o had visits in Oakland on Monday.

Lynch, 26, was with the Bears last season after four seasons in San Francisco. He appeared in 13 games with three starts last season and made 16 tackles, three sacks and an interception.

The 49ers made him a fifth-round pick in 2014, and he appeared in 44 games with 19 starts in his time in San Francisco.

In his career, Lynch has 99 tackles, 18 sacks and eight pass breakups.