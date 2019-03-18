Analytics group calls Raiders trading Khalil Mack the best move of the year

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 18, 2019, 4:36 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Raiders’ decision to trade away Khalil Mack was widely panned by football fans and the media. But not everyone hated the move.

In fact, in the sports analytics world, the Raiders were given credit for a smart decision. The Sloan Sports Analytics Conference at MIT honored the Raiders with the Best Transaction award, calling it the single best move that any franchise made, in any sport, over the last year.

Why the disconnect between the analytics people and everyone else? Analytics generally favors completely tearing teams down before rebuilding, rather than trying to make patchwork fixes on a bad team. The Raiders were 6-10 with Mack in 2017 and may have needed to get worse (as they did, falling to 4-12 in 2018) before they got better. Analytics also says there’s a lot of value in draft picks, and the Raiders got a big haul of draft picks in the deal, with two first-round picks, a third-round pick and a sixth-round pick going to the Raiders in exchange for Mack and a second-round pick. And analytics generally says teams in sports with salary caps should avoid paying out huge contracts. Mack was already due a big salary last year and was demanding a much bigger contract. The Raiders saved a lot of cap space with the move.

Ultimately, the Mack trade will not be judged on Year One, but on what happens in the years to come: How well Mack plays for the Bears, how well the Bears recover from those lost draft picks and the big piece of their salary cap Mack is taking up, and how well the Raiders use those picks and that cap space. The Sloan award suggests the analytics community believes that in the end, the Raiders will come out on top.

7 responses to “Analytics group calls Raiders trading Khalil Mack the best move of the year

  1. This is why I have no fear that analytical robots will ever conquer humanity, particularly if they’re programmed at MIT.

  2. Well, seeing as New England has been to almost every Superbowl the past half decade, and they trade guys instead of give them big contracts (or wait for comp picks), I’d say the analytics look pretty correct.

  3. So far to me it looks like the raiders got the better deal. A crap ton of draft picks and saved a bunch of money, and the bears were one and done in the playoffs and giving that much up you better make it further than that.

  5. I mean, people panned the move but I was pretty okay with it from the start. They’re not winning with him, and they got a Robert Griffin type deal with him. It was a great move. They got Antonio Brown for dirt cheap too, sure he’ll be expensive but the Raiders are actually doing a great job rebuilding here. I can’t stand John Gruden and Antonio Brown either but it’s impossible to say they’re not doing exactly what I would do.

  6. What about the message that it sends to the remaining Raiders players when you trade away one of the top defensive players in the league in the prime of his career ??? He immediately transformed the Bears defense into one of the top in the league. I know you can’t afford to keep everybody, but he is one player any team would like to have. Analytics does not take that into consideration

