Bengals move on from Vontaze Burfict

The Vontaze Burfict era finally is over in Cincinnati.

Burfict, who went from undrafted in 2012 to becoming a cornerstone of the Bengals defense, has been released, per multiple reports.

Signed by former Bengals coach Marvin Lewis, Burfict’s hard-nosed style resulted in plenty of penalties, fines, and suspensions.

He was due to make $5 million this year in base salary, with up to $2.25 million in per-game roster bonuses. The Bengals will absorb a $1.8 million cap charge by releasing him.

Burfict was suspended four games in 2018 for violation the league’s PED policy. He was suspended six prior games for violations of player-safety rules, and fined many thousands of dollars. Most recently, he was fined $112,000 for multiple violations in a 2018 game against the Steelers.

In all, Burfict appeared in 75 regular-season games, with 73 starts. Still only 28, Burfict’s career likely will continue, somewhere.