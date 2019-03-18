Blake Bortles will be a Ram

Posted by Mike Florio on March 18, 2019, 7:53 PM EDT
Getty Images

The man who Chris Simms says wasn’t on earth to throw a football will be not throwing a football, ideally, in L.A.

Blake Bortles is finalizing a deal to become the backup quarterback of the Rams, according to Jeff Darlington of ESPN.com.

Bortles, the third overall pick in the 2014 draft, was cut last week by the Jaguars, a year after the team gave him a three-year contract. In L.A., he’ll replace Sean Mannion as the No. 2 quarterback behind Jared Goff, the first overall pick in 2016.

Bortles had 4,428 passing yards in 2015, but many of those numbers came after the Jaguars had fallen far behind in games and defenses had softened. In 2017, he took the Jaguars to the AFC Championship, where the Jags blew a 10-point fourth-quarter lead against the Patriots.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “Blake Bortles will be a Ram

  1. Yeah like Chris Simms was on earth to throw a football and provide insightful football commentary. Blake Bortles was on average the between the 20th and 32nd best starting QB in the NFL, which automatically makes him the NFL’s best backup. Good pickup, Bortles wasn’t the main thing wrong there in Jacksonville, they’re just in denial that they drafted a bust in Leonard Fournette who has no vision, is overweight, slow and a total liability in the passing game.

  2. This is awesome. Bortles has so much raw talent, and he even started putting it together a couple years ago. Sean McVay is as good as it gets when it comes to coaching QB’s. This is a great pickup for the Rams.

  3. Good for Blake. He didn’t ask to be the 3rd overall pick. Hes a hard worker and a tough guy. Maybe someone in the Rams organization can coach him up the right way

  4. I’ve spent a lot of time here blasting both Bortles and the Jags for even thinking about extending him a year or so back. I thought they were crazy for wasting their window which was open due to a great defense. Turns out they finally agree with people like me.

    That being said I think Bortles would make a fine back up QB. People mock some of the backup QB’s around the league but they look at it the wrong way. You’re rarely going to find backups who are good enough to be a decent starter and we shouldn’t hold them to that standard.

    A good backup can come in in a pinch and maybe get you through a couple games tops at a high enough level to maybe eek out a win or two. If that backup ends up playing extended time they will usually be exposed as to what makes them a backup to begin with.

    I think Bortles has shown that he can play well here and there and could win you a game or two over a short stint against mediocre opponents. Again, I think that’s all we can expect from a decent backup. Guys like Bortles or Mark Sanchez, etc are perfect in that role. Play them any longer than a game or two and you end up with butt fumbles and things of that nature.

    I think he’s a good signing to be 2nd string. I’d vomit if he was named my starter.

  6. I like this.

    The next time Goff’s hand is shaking against his jersey before a Super Bowl, Blake will be put in to score some points.

    He is a great rushing QB as well.

  7. Not because they are worried who would come in if Goff was injured, but actually because they are worried Goff might not have what it takes to lead them to the promised land again. The window may already have shut on this team and if so Goff might be part of the reason.

  8. The Sean McVay offense: 15 seconds of cramming as much info humanly possible into his utterly confused QB’s headset, soon followed by a blank stare, an incomplete pass and said head coach trampling over toddlers on his way to once again heap bouquets and praise onto his idol, the Jedi master.

  10. weird how he wouldn’t go somewhere that he can compete as a starter. he had a 60% completion percentage this year. brady has had a 60% completion percentage 3 times so that’s not that bad.

  11. Murf in Southie says:
    March 18, 2019 at 8:28 pm

    weird how he wouldn’t go somewhere that he can compete as a starter …
    ________________
    Maybe you missed the Super Bowl this year — He WILL be competing for the starter position.

  12. Good guy, average to below average depending on the season QB. My guess is he figured he’d get better coaching with McVay than going to a team where he had a better chance at being a starter. Most people where calling Goff a bust and saying he’d be out of the league after his rookie deal ended and look at what McVay has been able to do with him thus far.

  13. The best jobs for the incompetent:

    1. Backup Quarterback
    2. Congress
    3. Podcast host

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!