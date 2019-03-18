Blake Bortles will be a Ram

Getty Images

The man who Chris Simms says wasn’t on earth to throw a football will be not throwing a football, ideally, in L.A.

Blake Bortles is finalizing a deal to become the backup quarterback of the Rams, according to Jeff Darlington of ESPN.com.

Bortles, the third overall pick in the 2014 draft, was cut last week by the Jaguars, a year after the team gave him a three-year contract. In L.A., he’ll replace Sean Mannion as the No. 2 quarterback behind Jared Goff, the first overall pick in 2016.

Bortles had 4,428 passing yards in 2015, but many of those numbers came after the Jaguars had fallen far behind in games and defenses had softened. In 2017, he took the Jaguars to the AFC Championship, where the Jags blew a 10-point fourth-quarter lead against the Patriots.