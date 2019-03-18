Brian Quick returns to Washington

Getty Images

Wide receiver Brian Quick is back with Washington.

Quick’s agents announced his return in a tweet on Monday. Quick was cut from the team last November when running back Byron Marshall was activated from injured reserve.

Quick originally came to Washington as a free agent in March 2017 and was released in early September when the team dropped to 53 players. He returned 10 days later after an injury to Cam Sims.

Quick caught nine passes for 94 yards in 17 games over the last two seasons. He entered the league as a Rams second-rounder in 2012 and notched career highs with 41 catches and 564 yards during the 2016 season.

Jamison Crowder signed with the Jets last week, which leaves Josh Doctson and Paul Richardson as the top wideouts in Washington.