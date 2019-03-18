Browns will be watching most of the draft for a change

Getty Images

It’s possible that the Browns might have never gotten themselves into position for the playoffs — and it’s important to remember they’re not there yet — without the pick-hoarding of the previous administration.

But after swinging a deal for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., the Browns will find themselves in an unusual role on draft weekend — as spectators for much longer than they’re used to.

When you stink the way they have in recent years, not only do you have high first-rounders, your seconds are premium picks too. But as noted by Peter King of NBC’s Football Morning in America, the Browns have no picks in the top 40 of this year’s draft, after having 14 such picks in the previous five drafts.

In the last five drafts, the Browns have had 11 first-rounders, along with the 33rd overall pick and the 35th twice.

This year, they lack a first-rounder for the first time since 2008, and won’t pick until the 49th overall spot and 80th on the second day. They still have three fifths, a sixth, and a seventh, but they no longer have such draft capital as they’ve enjoyed in the past.

They have players this time.