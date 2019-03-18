Buccaneers sign Kentrell Brice

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have signed their third free agent defender of the offseason.

Safety Kentrell Brice is the latest addition to the club. He joins linebackers Shaquil Barrett and Deone Bucannon as newcomers to the defense.

Brice also drew interest from the Texans and Colts after not being tendered by the Packers as a restricted free agent. Brice played 36 games and made 14 starts for the Packers over the last three seasons. He had 99 tackles, a sack and an interception.

Justin Evans, Jordan Whitehead and Isaiah Johnson are also on hand at safety in Tampa. Chris Conte and Josh Shaw became free agents last week and remain unsigned.