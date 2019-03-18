Cameron Wake thinks Titans are a “match made in heaven”

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 18, 2019, 6:29 AM EDT
Getty Images

Since having to fight his way from the CFL to NFL stardom, Cameron Wake is used to being doubted. And being considered too old.

Now that the 37-year-old pass-rusher has landed in Tennessee, he’s determined to maintain the productivity he showed for so long with the Dolphins.

I’ve been old since I was 28,” Wake said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official website. “Every year I am too old. Anything that’s happened, I’ve been injured, and it’s like “It’s over. He’s done. If I had nickel for every time I’d probably go buy a team.

“It is not necessarily proving people wrong. I do what I do for people who believe. I don’t do it for the doubters, I do it for the people who believe in me. . . . I guess that chip has carried me — nobody wanted me back then, and you have to hit the reset button and go back at it and continue to be myself and that’s gotten me where I am. And it’s not going to change either.”

Wake joked that his long struggle made it a fit, since the Titans and Dolphins survived a couple of lightning delays to play the longest game in NFL history. But he emphasized he sees the Titans as a fit.

“It’s a tough, smart, disciplined team, and I think it fits right in with some of the things I like to think of that I bring to the table,” he said. “It seems like a match made in heaven for me.”

As recently as 2017, Wake was a double-digit sack player, and the last of his five Pro Bowls and four All-Pro honors was in 2016. He was more of a situational player last year for the Dolphins, but the Titans think he’s a good fit with a young group of pass-rushers. But being old, as Wake noted, is nothing new for him.