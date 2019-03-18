Cornerback Alterraun Verner announces retirement

Getty Images

Cornerback Alterraun Verner announced his retirement from football in a post on his instagram account on Monday night.

“I want to officially announce my retirement from the NFL,” Verner wrote. “I had a great eight-year run. I would not trade my experiences for the world. God has been so good to me while in the NFL. Allowing myself to compete against the best of the best. I am truly thankful I was given the opportunity that so many others were not able to achieve.”

Verner was a fourth-round pick of the Tennessee Titans out of UCLA in 2010. Despite his mid-round status, Verner quickly moved into a starting role just four weeks into his rookie season. He would start 72 out of 125 career games for the Titans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins.

Verner did not play in the league last season after appearing in 15 games for the Dolphins in 2017.

Verner made the Pro Bowl in 2013 and was named a second-team All-Pro after nabbing a career-high five interceptions for Tennessee. He had 15 interceptions in his career with 451 total tackles and six forced fumbles.