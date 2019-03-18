Could Vontaze Burfict visit Raiders after Manti Te’o, Aaron Lynch?

Getty Images

The Raiders are looking at linebackers and could have an eye on Vontaze Burfict, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The team is hosting free agents Manti Te'o and Aaron Lynch, according to Rapoport.

Te’o, 28, spent the past two seasons in New Orleans after four with the Chargers. The Chargers made him a second-round pick in 2013.

He appeared in only five games with two starts last season for the Saints.

Lynch, 26, was with the Bears last season after four seasons in San Francisco. He appeared in 13 games with three starts last season.

Burfict is a more accomplished player but comes with more risk. Burfict, 28, made the Pro Bowl in 2013 and has 73 career starts, but he hasn’t played more than 11 games in any season since then because of suspensions and injury.