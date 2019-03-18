Cowboys bringing Clayton Geathers in for visit

AP

The Cowboys were willing to sit back for the first wave, but are now looking at some free agent help in earnest.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, safety Clayton Geathers is visiting the Cowboys today.

Geathers started 12 games for the Colts last year, and was a team captain for a vastly improved defense. But he also was hampered with neck issues after a concussion, and the Colts seem willing to let him gauge his value despite wanting to keep him.

The Cowboys also have wide receiver Randall Cobb in for a visit today, as they look to add some reinforcements.