Cowboys sign Kerry Hyder

Getty Images

The Cowboys announced they signed free agent defensive end Kerry Hyder on Monday.

They had a need for defensive linemen with Randy Gregory indefinitely suspended and David Irving a suspended free agent. The Cowboys used the franchise tag on DeMarcus Lawrence, but he has not signed it as the sides work on a long-term contract.

The Lions chose not to tender Hyder after he had only six tackles and a sack in seven games last season.

Hyder, 27, is an Austin, Texas, native who played collegiately at Texas Tech.

He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Jets in 2014. Hyder signed a futures contract with the Lions in 2015 and spent four seasons in Detroit.

His best season came in 2016 when he had a career-high eight sacks.

Hyder missed the entire 2017 season after tearing his Achilles in the preseason.