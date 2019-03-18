Cowboys to meet with former Seahawks second-round pick Malik McDowell

Getty Images

Two years after the Seahawks chose him with the 35th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, Malik McDowell has still not played a down in the NFL. But that doesn’t mean his career is over.

McDowell is scheduled to meet with the Cowboys on Tuesday, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

Just weeks before he was slated to start his rookie training camp in Seattle, McDowell was seriously injured in an ATV accident. He has still not played football since suffering those injuries, and the Seahawks released him this month.

A 6-foot-6, 300-pound defensive tackle, McDowell was twice named second-team All-Big Ten at Michigan State and was widely regarded as one of the top interior defensive linemen heading into the 2017 draft. It’s unclear what his current health status is and whether he will be able to play this year.