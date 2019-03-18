Curtis Riley visits Packers

Getty Images

The Packers signed safety Adrian Amos, but it appears they still see a need at the position.

Curtis Riley visited Green Bay today, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Riley, 26, spent last season with the Giants. He started every game at free safety. He made 75 tackles, four interceptions and five pass breakups.

He signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2015. Riley was on injured reserve during his rookie season but played 11 games in his next two seasons in Tennessee and made 11 tackles and an interception.

The Packers did lose Kentrell Brice to the Buccaneers.